LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue, Saudi Airlines and other air companies operate flights on one of the busiest routes – Lahore to Jeddah.

A huge number of Pakistanis fly to Jeddah on daily basis as they have their jobs and businesses in the Kingdom that accommodates estimated 2.64 million Pakistani workers.

The airfare in Pakistan is likely to witness a surge after the federal government approved massive hike in petroleum prices for the first fortnight of September 2023. Reports said the PIA and private airlines operating in Pakistan have jacked up their prices due to change in petroleum prices.

The national carrier’s ticket prices for the Lahore to Jeddah route in September 2023 for the expats returning to Saudi Arabia ranges from Rs83,930 to Rs147,930 depending on the dates to be selected by the passengers for the flights.

Air Blue is offering lowest ticket at Rs85, 522.

Saudi Airlines is offering fare for Lahore to Jeddah flight as low as Rs124, 490.