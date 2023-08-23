Suzuki Cultus is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordability, and after Alto, it is often considered a common man’s vehicle. It is said to be a perfect choice for urban commuting and short-distance driving.

The 1000cc vehicle made its place among top selling cars, strong presence in the local automobile market and remains a popular choice for individuals and families looking for a reliable and affordable compact vehicle.

Cultus has gone through several generations and facelifts in Pakistan, with each trim receiving positive feedback.

In recent times, Suzuki introduced rolled out an updated version of Cultus, which is apparently more modern, and is loaded with latest features, and safety equipment. Cultus is available in both manual and automatic transmission as the company expanded the unit to a wider range of customers.

Suzuki Cultus price 2023

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Rs4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus Installments 2023

As the prices of vehicles touched the sky, several commercial banks are offering easy installment plans.

Alfalah Auto Loan

With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.

Cultus VXR

(With 30 Percent Down payment)

(With 50 Percent Down payment)

Cultus VXL

(With 30 Percent Down payment)

(With 50 Percent Down payment)