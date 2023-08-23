Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of Sindh during the next couple of days.

However, light rain/drizzle is likely in Karachi and coastal areas during Wednesday night and following two days.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during Wednesday evening/night and on the following two days.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle is likely in Karachi and coastal areas.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 30-32 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and very humid weather prevailed in most districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 41 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded 30 C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 74 per cent.