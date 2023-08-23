NEW DELHI – Pakistan’s eastern neighbor India has become the fourth nation in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon as its Chandrayaan-3 mission touched down on the lunar surface.

The world’s most populous nation raked in new title as its mission arrived at the moon’s unexplored south pole. In a statement, the Indian space agency confirmed Chandrayaan-3 landing on the southern polar region of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3 Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!. Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

As the space race picks traction, India becomes the latest country after Russia, US, and China which land spacecraft successfully on the moon.

The country of over 1.4 billion saw huge celebrations with Indian PM Narendra Modi saying his country is now on the moon. BJP leader said India reached where no other country could as he watched the event live from South Africa during BRICS summit.

New Delhi earlier attempted a lunar south pole landing, but failure caused Chandrayaan-2 mission to crash but now the country made it as it is seen among leading players in space geopolitically.

The latest feat could improve the South Asian country’s status as global superpower in space as the mission will help scientists understand survival on the moon.

Following the touchdown, the space mission took pictures were shared showing close-up dusty gray terrain.