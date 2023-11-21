Pakistan’s oldest automaker Suzuki continues to lead the market of entry-level vehicles and amid the major hit on auto sectors, several cars of Suzuki maintained their position, and Alto remained the key slot as it replaced Mehran, and is the cheapest car in its league.

The 660cc car remained popular among users for its fuel efficiency and compact size and is economical for the daily ride. The hatchback stands tall when it comes to affordability and efficiency, even though prices of its top-of-the-line variant is around Rs3 million.

Other than the brand value, Alto’s maintenance cost, parts availability, and wide service network across the country also make it a hot choice, especially for those who do have not much finances and spare time.

Alto’s compact design help riders to move through congested road easily. The car comes with the new infotainment system, airbags at the front, a large air intake capacity, and offers decent power and has made its place as an affordable hatchback car with a modern design.

The prices of Alto and other Suzuki cars however forced many people to get new rides on installments.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plan 2023

With Meezan Auto Loan, you can get car on these easy installment plans.

Alto VX (3 years plan with 30 percent plan)

Alto VX (5 years plan with 30 percent plan)

Alto VXR (5 years plan with 30 percent plan)

Alto VXL (5 years plan with 30 percent plan)

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

Suzuki Alto VX costs Rs2,251,000, price of Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, and Alto VXR AGS costs Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.