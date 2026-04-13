Susan Coyle appointed first female chief of Australian Army in 125 years

SYDNEY – The Australian government has rewritten history by appointing Lieutenant General Susan Coyle AM CSC DSM as first female Chief of Army in its history of 125 years.

The appointment will take effect from July 2026.

Enlisting as a soldier in the Army Reserves in 1987, Lieutenant General Coyle has worked at the tactical, operational and strategic levels and in command roles, including Head Information Warfare, Commander Forces Command, Commander Joint Task Force 633, Commander 6th Brigade, Commander Task Group Afghanistan and Commanding Officer 17th Signal Regiment.

Lieutenant General Coyle will be the first woman in our nation’s history to command the Australian Army.

The Government extends its sincere appreciation to the retiring Chief of Army, Lieutenant General Simon Stuart AO DSC.

Lieutenant General Stuart has served with great distinction and leadership across the Army – most notably as the first Chief of Army to begin his career as a soldier. Lieutenant General Stuart has been key to preparing the Army for the changes required to the force following the 2024 National Defence Strategy.

The next Chief of Joint Capabilities will be appointed in due course, the government said in a press release.