NADRA suspends all services in Madinah

JEDDAH – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has suspended its services at its Madinah office.

The authority shared the development on social media.

In accordance with instructions from the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah, NADRA services at the Madinah office have been suspended starting today, April 12, 2026, for the duration of the Hajj season, it announced.

NADRA services will resume once the Hajj season concludes.

As an alternative, staffing has been increased at the NADRA Registration Center in Jeddah to ensure that the maximum number of Pakistani citizens can access services.

Pakistani nationals seeking further information can contact the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah.



During this period, NADRA services will also remain accessible through the Pak ID mobile application, it concluded.

Hajj Flights from Pakistan

The schedule for Hajj flights from Pakistan has been released, with the first flight scheduled to depart on April 18, 2026.

Reports said flights will depart from Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Multan on the opening day of the Hajj operation. Pilgrims will be informed of their specific flight details next week.

Under the government’s Hajj scheme, a total of 468 flights will transport 119,000 pilgrims to the Holy Land.

On the first day of the operation, four flights will be dispatched to Medina, with services to Jeddah beginning on May 4, 2026. The last Hajj flight is scheduled to depart on May 21, 2026.

Hajj flights will be operated from eight cities in Pakistan, including:

Islamabad: 129 flights

Karachi: 124 flights

Lahore: 104 flights

Quetta: 18 flights

Multan: 34 flights

Sialkot: 26 flights

Faisalabad: 23 flights

Sukkur: 5 flights