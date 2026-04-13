Meat prices surge in Karachi despite export slowdown amid Iran-US tensions  

KARACHI – The meat prices in the city have witnessed a sharp increase despite expectations of a decline following reports of reduced exports amid Iran and US tensions.

The retailers have raised the prices of beef and mutton by Rs100 to Rs300 per kilogram across various markets. Mutton is being sold at up to Rs2,700 per kg, reflecting an increase of around Rs300 per kg.

The current market rates are significantly higher than the official price list issued by the Karachi commissioner on February 16, which had fixed mutton at Rs2,200 per kg, veal at Rs1,300 (with bones) and Rs1,600 (boneless), and beef at Rs1,000 and Rs1,300 per kg respectively. However, no market in the city is adhering to these official rates, and most vendors have not displayed the prescribed price lists.

Veal with bones is currently priced between Rs1,400 and Rs1,500 per kg, up by Rs100, while boneless veal has reached Rs1,800 per kg after a Rs200 increase. Beef from large cattle, with bones, is being sold between Rs1,350 and Rs1,500 per kg, marking a rise of Rs200 per kg.

Traders increased prices in two phases — first ahead of Ramazan and again just before Eidul Fitr — despite a slowdown in exports. Demand for boneless beef and veal typically rises before Eidul Fitr, while overall meat demand is expected to remain high with the start of the wedding season after Eid.

Meat traders have cited rising fuel and energy costs, particularly diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), as key reasons behind the increase. Some traders also claimed that meat exports are continuing via air cargo and pointed to a shortage of livestock, especially goats, in the local market.

With Eidul Azha expected in the last week of May, the current surge in meat prices may also push up the cost of sacrificial animals. However, traders believe that a significant decline in exports due to ongoing geopolitical tensions could stabilise or reduce prices.

Consumer purchasing power remains under pressure due to rising transport and food costs, which may affect buying trends for sacrificial animals. Remittances from overseas Pakistanis are also expected to play a role in the market.

According to official data, meat exports during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2025-26 stood at 83,321 tonnes worth $370 million, compared to 78,883 tonnes valued at $338 million during the same period last year.

Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association President Shakir Gujjar said that exports account for only one to two per cent of total red meat consumption, adding that the slaughter of calves and female dairy animals is a major cause of livestock shortages.

He warned that continued slaughter of female animals could severely impact Pakistan’s dairy and beef sectors and urged the government to impose an immediate ban, along with incentives for farmers to promote livestock breeding.