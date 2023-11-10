LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Friday, bringing chill in the weather by decreasing the mercury level.

The rains provided much-needed respite to the people from the prevailing smog by washing away accumulated hazardous pollutants from the atmosphere.

Before the rains, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was hovering between unhealthy and hazardous levels in different areas of Lahore and other cities.

After the morning rains, AQI decreased to a normal level in almost all major cities.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Islamabad and upper/central Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Isolated hailstorms also occurred during the period.

Rainfall (mm):

Rawalpindi (Chaklala 79, Shamsabad 71), Attock 69, Murree 56, Mangla 45, Islamabad (Bokra 54, Golra 46, City 44, Islamabad Airport 38, Saidpur13), Mandi Bahauddin 33, Joharabad, Chakwal 32, Jhelum 29, Sialkot (City 25, Airport 09), Gujranwala 22, Kasur , Noor Pur Thal 16, Hafizabad 13, Sargodha 12, Narowal 10, Gujrat 09, Lahore (City 08, Airport 05), Cherat 07, Jhang Sahiwal 03, Faisalabad, Okara 01

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 02 degrees Celsius.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 15 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 80 per cent.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country and will likely move northeastward during the next 12 hours.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected across Punjab and cold in Murree and Galliyat during the weekend.

Fog is likely to occur in Sialkot, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Hafizabad, Chakwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Okara, Sahiwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature will likely remain between 12-14 C on Saturday and Sunday.