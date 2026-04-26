Araghchi heads back to Islamabad as Pakistan keeps mediation efforts alive

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will return to Islamabad on Sunday evening while travelling back from Oman, with further discussions in Pakistan likely on the agenda.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that Araghchi will visit Islamabad after concluding his trip to Oman and before travelling to Russia.

Members of his delegation have already gone back to Iran to receive guidance from their government and are expected to rejoin him in Islamabad soon. Developments over the next 24 hours will be closely watched.

Iran remains unwilling to engage in direct talks with the United States due to significant disagreements. Tehran views Washington’s stance as overly demanding, while its own conditions are seen as unacceptable by the US.

Despite the lack of progress so far, Pakistan has reaffirmed its willingness to facilitate dialogue, signalling that mediation efforts are still open.

During his short stay in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir as well as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The meetings focused on bilateral relations and discussions on regional developments, with both sides exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

Following 40 days of war and a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire, the US and Iran engaged in negotiations in Islamabad to de‑escalate tensions and explore confidence‑building measures to prevent renewed confrontation.