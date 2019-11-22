Sufi singer Fakeer threatened

Staff reporter

Karachi

Eminent Sufi singer Manjhee Fakeer has demanded security from law enforcement agencies and the Sindh government after he was threatened by a mob on Thursday night. Around two dozen miscreants stormed Fakeer’s village of Bharoon Sharif and chanted religious slogans, condemning the message of inter-faith harmony that the singer promotes through his music. The signboard guiding passersby to FaKeer Dur Muhammad shrine was also dismantled on the main Nawabshah-Sangrh road. Members of the civil society also called out the authorities for the lack of action, after the video of the incident went viral. Explaining the details of the incident, Faqeer told The Express Tribune that he knew who had tried to hatch a conspiracy against him. “They want me to stop spreading the message of humanity,” he said.