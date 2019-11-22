KSE-100 edges 38K after 825 points rise

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Market went into bullish mode again, recovering majority of loss incurred on Thursday. During the session, the benchmark index gained 847pts and closed the session +824pts. The first session ended +395pts that gave confidence to investors to take positive bet on SBP policy rate decision, due to be announced on Friday eve post market close. Activity was observed across the board. Technology stocks traded the most with 44.7M shares, followed by Cement (33.6M) and Banks (28.7M). TRG realized 24.5M shares, followed by PAEL (20.6M) and BOP (15.4M). The Index closed at 37,926pts as against 37,101pts showing an increase of 825pts (+2.2% DoD). Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (+203pts), Fertilizer (+134pts), E&P (+130pts), Cement (+88pts) and Power (+43pts). Volumes increased from 232.6mn shares to 242.7mn shares (+4% DoD). Average traded value increased by 0.2% DoD to reach US$ 52.2mn as against US$ 52.1mn.