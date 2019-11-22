PayPal not coming to Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Efforts to bring PayPal to Pakistan have foundered, government officials admit. A delegation from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology visited the United States last month to convince the international online payment company to bring its business to the country, reports Urdu News. The company officials told the delegation that Pakistan is not included in its three-year road map, at the moment, as it does not have adequate business opportunities to attract the firm. Sabahat Ali Shah, a senior official of the National Institute of Technology Board told Urdu News that Pakistan was hopeful to bring the service to Pakistan in order to facilitate those citizens .