SU announces results of  pre-entry test second phase

Director of the Sindh University Testing Center AftabChandio has announced the results of the second phase of pre-entry test, which were posted on the university’s website. In this test held for admissions to bachelor’s degree programs for the academic year 2025, female candidates outperformed their male counterparts.  According to the results, MusfiraChohan from Hyderabad secured the top score with 88 out of 100, while Um-e-Farina Baig, also from Hyderabad, came in second with 87 marks.

The third position was shared by five candidates, including three female and two male students, who each scored 85.

 

News desk

