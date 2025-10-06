Stray dogs wander into Pakistan’s Parliament; video goes viral

ISLAMABAD – Stray dogs stormed Parliament House, leaving social media in shock, sparking different reaction online. A clip shows stray dogs roaming the grounds in rain, turning one of country’s most important government buildings into an impromptu playground.

پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس میں کتے گھس گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/2Dvq3Zrf4T — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) October 6, 2025

Security personnel scrambled to remove the intruders, but the unusual incident ignited widespread debate about Islamabad’s escalating stray dog problem.

Islamabad residents from multiple sectors are demanding urgent action as the city grapples with aggressive packs, rising dog bites, and an alarming number of rabies cases.

Experts blame the crisis on unchecked breeding, poor waste management, and insufficient vaccination and sterilisation programs. Animal rights advocates have criticized culling methods, calling for humane, organized strategies including vaccination drives and awareness campaigns.

Sectors G-6, G-10, I-8, F-11, and surrounding areas are being overrun by stray dogs, with children and elderly residents at greatest risk. Authorities, including the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), claim to have “intensified efforts” to tackle the menace, but residents insist that immediate action is long overdue.