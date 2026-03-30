Strategic Strait driving new world power dynamics

THE Middle East has once again become the focal point of global politics, but this time it is not limited to a single country or war.

Instead, the situation revolves around a maritime route that is critical to the world economy. The Strait of Hormuz, a mere 21 miles wide, is currently at the heart of determining the balance of global power, energy security and the influence of major powers. Iran’s response to aggression from the US and Israel reflects a strategy that is highly effective and distinct from traditional warfare.

Historically, maritime passages have held extraordinary significance for nations and what once seemed “unimaginable” has now become a reality. Following a significant escalation of military operations against Iran by the US and Israel, Tehran appears to have played its final strategic card. The reported martyrdom of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has stirred Iran’s resolve. The Strait of Hormuz is now practically under blockade, sending shockwaves through world economies. Given the current global situation, the strait has emerged as an essential strategic asset and a key focal point in global geopolitics.

Recent developments surrounding Iran’s potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz underscore how critical such waterways are to the global economy. Like other vital straits such as the Bosporus and the Strait of Malacca, the Strait of Hormuz has tipped the scales in Iran’s favour in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. Stretching approximately 167 kilometers, the strait varies in width; it can extend up to 97 kilometers in some areas, while its narrowest point measures around 39 kilometers and according to some estimates, even 33 kilometers.

To the north lies Iran, while Oman’s Musandam region is situated to the south, with the United Arab Emirates also nearby. This geographical positioning makes the strait not merely a matter of geography but one of political and military significance. Iran’s Hormozgan province lies adjacent to the Strait of Hormuz and is home to the crucial port city of Bandar Abbas. Nearby islands such as Qeshm, Hormuz, Hengam and Lar further enhance the region’s strategic importance.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major maritime route linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean, playing a central role in global oil trade, regional security and international politics. Often described as the “jugular vein” of the world economy, its closure would have far-reaching consequences beyond the Middle East, affecting global trade and political stability. The strait accounts for roughly a quarter of the world’s maritime oil trade, while around 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports—mainly from Qatar to Asia—pass through it. Although Israel is not directly located on this route, any disruption would impact it and its allies, particularly the US and Western economies that rely heavily on energy supplies. Beyond oil and gas, it also serves as a corridor for petrochemicals and fertilizers, influencing global fuel and food prices, making it the world’s most critical maritime chokepoint.

Hormuz represents a historical juncture and a strategic battleground where geography, history, economics and politics converge. Even before the modern oil trade, the Gulf was a key component of extensive trading networks. Since the 1930s, oil exports from the Gulf have surged, with tankers replacing traditional cargo ships. By the end of the 20th century, the Strait of Hormuz had become central to global oil trade. The Iranian Revolution of 1979 and the subsequent Iran-Iraq War in 1980 further transformed Hormuz into a hub of geopolitical tension.

The modern global significance of the Strait of Hormuz primarily stems from its role as a crucial export corridor for the Gulf’s hydrocarbon resources. Few regions possess such vast reserves of oil and natural gas concentrated within a limited geographical space. Gulf States hold some of the largest proven reserves of hydrocarbons and their export capacity depends heavily on maritime routes. Saudi Arabia sends approximately 5.5 million barrels of crude oil daily through the strait, while Iraq’s southern export terminals contribute millions more. Kuwait and the UAE add further volumes. In addition to crude oil, refined petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline and fuel oil also pass through Hormuz in significant quantities.

The strait also represents a legal crossroads where maritime law, state sovereignty and global economic interests intersect. In 2025, around 112 billion cubic meters of LNG reportedly passed through the strait, with Qatar as the leading exporter. Today, about 84% of crude oil and condensates and 83% of LNG deliveries to Asian markets flow through this route. Its geographical position provides Iran with a significant advantage, as large portions of the waterway lie close to its maritime borders, enabling it to monitor and potentially exert control.

The supply of nearly 20% of the world’s oil is no longer perceived as being solely under the protection of international law or naval fleets. Instead, it increasingly reflects the influence of regional power dynamics. According to Iran, only vessels not engaged in activities against it are permitted safe passage. This evolving form of economic pressure has emerged as a considerable challenge for its adversaries.

Iran’s strategy appears calculated and effective. It does not necessarily require full-scale war or complete closure of the waterway; limited disruption alone can trigger uncertainty and panic in global markets. This uncertainty itself becomes a powerful tool, as ensuring complete security in such a strategically sensitive region is both complex and costly, even for major naval powers.

Today, the Strait of Hormuz stands on the brink of shaping a new geopolitical chapter. The critical question remains: who will control this passage and who can ensure the uninterrupted flow of global energy? If Iran succeeds in leveraging its position, it could redefine the nature of future conflicts. The Strait of Hormuz is no longer merely a maritime route; it has evolved into the epicenter of global politics, economics and power dynamics. Decisions made here may well determine the direction of the world in the years ahead. In this evolving reality, true global power increasingly depends on both military strength and maritime capability—a message Iran appears determined to convey.

—The writer is Chairman, Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan.

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