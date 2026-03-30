Pakistan’s mediation to de-escalate the war

THE ongoing US-Israel and Iran conflict significantly impacts Pakistan’s national interests due to its deep ties with the Gulf states.

The crisis heightens Pakistan’s political, diplomatic and economic challenges. Responding, Islamabad has skillfully pursued a bold diplomatic role as a mediator to de-escalate the conflict. Pakistan has clearly opposed the war, upheld United Nations Charter principles and consistently advocated for a diplomatic resolution.

Pakistan openly called the US and Israel’s aggression a breach of law and negated their justification for invading Iran. Islamabad’s stance is echoed by many of the United States’ allies and partners. For example, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier opined that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran are “a violation of international law.” President Trump’s illusion about ‘Americanization’ of Iran after a swift military operation was dashed due to the Iranian’s firm resistance and brilliant defence strategy grounded on the concept of asymmetrical warfare and calculated horizontal escalation.

Since the start of the war, Pakistan’s leaders—Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar—have been in regular contact with Iranian leaders. At the same time, they have upheld Pakistan’s main stance against Iranian missile and drone strikes on Gulf countries. On March 11, 2026, at the UN Security Council, Pakistan supported a Bahrain-backed resolution condemning Iranian attacks against several Gulf states. It also backed a Russia–China draft resolution calling for an immediate stop to military activities and a push for de-escalation.

The biggest challenge for Pakistan is to maintain its neutrality and avoid being pulled into offensive operations against Iran. Tehran’s attacks on its Gulf neighbours, especially Saudi Arabia, complicate matters for Pakistan. It cannot afford to get sucked into the Gulf vortex, despite having a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and having diplomatic and economic relations with the Gulf states. Indeed, its involvement in the Gulf crisis from either side will be economically devastating and negatively affect Pakistan’s internal sectarian dynamics. Thus, staying neutral and sincerely pursuing a diplomatic off-ramp is in Pakistan’s and the region’s best interest. Currently, Pakistan stands uniquely placed to act as a facilitator between Iran and the United States. Four main factors support its position: its defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, restraint by Gulf states, sustained trust and open channels with Tehran and its close but impartial relationships with both major parties—the US and Iran. These realities strengthen Pakistan’s credibility as a mediator.

Admittedly, Pakistan’s diplomatic initiative to de-escalate the Gulf crisis has serious obstacles, such as Iran’s skepticism about the Trump Administration and the latter’s bullying approach. Secondly, both sides have made maximalist demands, substantial concessions and assurances before talks can proceed. The rigidity on both sides means the deadlock will continue. Thirdly, the major obstacle to the commencement of peace negotiations is Israel, which is determined to amplify or ramp up the violence in the ongoing war. Prime Minister Netanyahu desires to obliterate Iran completely so that it accepts unconditional defeat. Besides, he is determined to seize a chunk of southern Lebanon to create a buffer zone against Hezbollah through military operations. In retaliation, Hezbollah is also firing rockets in Israel.

Pakistan, after assuming the role of a key mediator between the US and Iran, approached the leadership of the Gulf states to bring them on board. Prime Minister Shahbaz held telephonic conversations with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He apprised them about the situation and urged them to de-escalate and resolve differences through dialogue and diplomacy. Simultaneously, he had an hour-long conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on March 26, 2026.

The war has spread, worsening the situation. On March 26, 2026, President Trump warned Iran to accept his de-escalation demands or face serious consequences. He said, “They’d better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is no turning back.” On a positive note, a two-day quadrilateral meeting began in Islamabad on March 29, 2026, to ease tensions. Egypt, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministers attended the meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and confirmed Pakistan’s role as a central mediator. Beijing also supports Pakistan’s efforts by encouraging Iran to enter talks. In conclusion, Pakistan’s consistent efforts to mediate have established it as a credible, strategic peace broker in the West Asian conflict.

—The writer is Prof at the School of Politics and IR, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

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