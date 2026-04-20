‘Strait of Hormuz Must Stay Open for Global Trade’, Xi Jinping tells Saudi Crown Prince MBS

ISLAMABAD – China’s President Xi Jinping held a telephonic contact with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, stressing that uninterrupted and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz must be guaranteed under all circumstances.

Xi reportedly warned that freedom of maritime traffic is essential, while pushing for immediate and comprehensive ceasefire across the region. He further pushed for all sides to abandon escalation and return to political and diplomatic negotiations to resolve the conflict.

The remarks came during a high-profile phone conversation in symbolic moment as both leaders reaffirmed the ten-year anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership. During the call, Xi emphasized China’s readiness to deepen strategic trust with Saudi Arabia and expand practical cooperation, particularly in major sectors such as energy and infrastructure development, closely aligned with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Both sides also engaged in urgent discussions on regional stability. Xi strongly highlighted the importance of safeguarding navigation freedom through critical waterways, especially the Strait of Hormuz, while urging that conflicts be resolved strictly through diplomatic and peaceful means.

The development comes at a time of sustained geopolitical volatility in the Middle East, where China is increasingly positioning itself as a key mediator in regional disputes. Analysts suggest that the strengthening China–Saudi partnership could have far-reaching consequences, potentially reshaping global energy flows and opening significant new opportunities for investment, particularly in renewable energy projects across the Gulf region.

At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed serious concern over reports that the United States intercepted an Iranian cargo vessel allegedly en route to an Iranian port, adding further strain to already heightened regional tensions.