Pakistan imposes immediate Ban on 6 Beauty Creams Containing Toxic Ingredients, including Mercury

Pakistan’s cosmetics market is undergoing increased scrutiny as authorities have begun to issue legal notices on unsafe products. The latest action by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), suspended licenses of multiple beauty cream brands, signaling a stronger, more assertive approach toward consumer protection.

The crackdown followed routine market surveillance during which samples of commonly used creams were collected and sent to the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research for testing. The results were absolutely shocking! Hazardous substances, including mercury, arsenic, and signs of microbiological contamination, were found in these popular beauty creams, which are commonly sold in Pakistan’s local markets.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, the products failed to comply with Pakistan Standard Specification 3228:2025, which sets strict safety benchmarks for cosmetic products, ensuring that everyday items like skincare creams do not expose users to harmful substances.

The inclusion of mercury in cosmetic products is particularly alarming. Often used to achieve a skin-lightening effect, mercury reduces melanin production, which ultimately damages the skin’s natural barrier. Over time, users may experience thinning skin, increased sensitivity, and uneven pigmentation; while arsenic appears as a contaminant and is known for its toxic effects when absorbed into the body.

In response, authorities have prohibited the sale and production of the affected creams until they meet safety standards. The PSQCA has also intensified its market surveillance efforts, aiming to prevent similar products from reaching consumers in the future.

Researching product labels before buying a product is an advisable practice for consumers. Verified and dermatologist-recommended products go a long way to ensure safety and skin health.