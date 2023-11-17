Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says he will contest elections even if he is jailed. Talking to journalists outside the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench on Friday, he said, “The Pakistan Muslim League-N head and former premier Nawaz Sharif has started speaking and now I will also begin expressing my viewpoint.” Rashid expressed his wish to start visiting the press clubs after Jan 1. He said prior to his chilla (spiritual seclusion) police submitted to the high court that no case had been registered against him anywhere. Now the court had directed police to submit details of the cases regis-tered against him, the former minister said. He said the anti-terrorism court would decide on his bail applications tomorrow.