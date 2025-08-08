State media equipped to counter misinformation: information minister

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Friday said that state media outlets including Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, PTV and the Associated Press of Pakistan have established mechanisms in place to effectively counter misinformation.

During question hour in the National Assembly today (Friday), he said these platforms are successfully countering the anti-Pakistan narrative backed by enemies of Pakistan. He said we have established the country’s first Digital Communication Department which is playing a key role in countering misinformation and disinformation through its twitter handle Fact Checker.

He said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with other relevant departments is implementing multiple strategies to educate the public about identifying and relying on credible sources of information.

The Information Minister said there is a central focus on promoting digital and media literacy across various segments of society. Key initiatives include awareness campaigns, training programs and public engagement efforts aimed at enhancing critical thinking skills and encouraging responsible use of digital platforms. He said special emphasis is placed on youth and students to build their capacity for discerning accurate information in the age of rapid digital communication.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Zeb Jaffer laid before the house the Carriage By Air Amendment Bill, 2025.

The house will now meet on Monday at five pm.