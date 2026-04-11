Hyderabad edge past Karachi to bag first win in HBL PSL 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen beat Karachi Kings by four wickets to bag their first victory in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a decent 189-run target for victory, Hyderabad Kingsmen crossed the finish line with four wickets and five balls remaining.

Maaz Sadaqat was the highest scorer for Kingsmen with 37 off 29 balls, striking four fours and two maximums. Player of the match Hassan Khan contributed an unbeaten 33 off just 16 balls, laced with two fours and as many maximums.

Irfan Niazi made an unbeaten 29 off 20 balls, hitting two fours and one maximum. Usman Khan made 27 off 13 balls, and Marnus Labuschagne 26 off just 10 balls, while Kusal Perera contributed 17 off 14 balls. Abbas Afridi got two wickets while Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Adam Zampa and Salman Agha took one wicket apiece.

After being put into bat first, Karachi Kings reached 188/8 in their quota of 20 overs. Saad Baig was the top scorer, who made 53 off 37 balls, hitting six boundaries.

Moeen Ali contributed a quickfire 44 off just 16 balls, laced with one four and five maximums. Azam Khan made 26 off 18 balls, and Muhammad Waseem 25 off 19 balls, while Salman Agha contributed 24 off 16 balls.

Hunain Shah bagged three wickets, Mohammad Ali two and Marnus Labuschagne one, while Khushdil Shah was run out. Saad Baig retired after hitting his maiden PSL fifty.

Karachi Kings Playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Muhammad Waseem, Salman Ali Agha, Saad Baig, Moeen Ali (capt), Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan (wk), Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Adam Zampa, Ihsanullah

Hyderabad Kingsmen Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (capt), Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Akif Javed, Mohammad Ali