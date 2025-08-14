Starlink undermines Pak domestic digital sovereignty

AS Pakistan endeavors to build a robust digital economy and reduce its dependency on foreign technological infrastructure, the sudden and uncritical acceptance of foreign satellite services like Starlink threatens to disrupt years of hard-earned progress in national telecom development.

In particular, the aggressive entry of Starlink into the Pakistani market, without comprehensive regulations and economic foresight, could undermine domestic operators, distort the competitive landscape, and derail the country’s broader digitalization agenda.

Over the past decade, Pakistan has expanded its digital infrastructure through public-private partnerships, with initiatives by the Universal Service Fund (USF), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and regional governments extending broadband to underserved areas, creating jobs, and attracting local fibre-optic investment. These efforts underpin Pakistan’s vision for digital sovereignty, where national infrastructure is built, maintained, and governed domestically. However, the entry of Starlink—a foreign-operated satellite internet service—directly challenges this framework. Offering high-speed internet via low Earth orbit satellites independent of ground infrastructure, Starlink may aid remote regions short-term but poses complex long-term risks to local telecom companies and market structures.

To begin with, the pricing model of Starlink is fundamentally misaligned with the economic realities of Pakistan. According to reports, the cost of acquiring the Starlink terminal hardware exceeds Rs 110,000, while the monthly service fee hovers around Rs 35,000. For context, this figure is nearly 25 times higher than the monthly broadband cost offered by local providers such as PTCL, StormFiber, Nayatel, and Zong. In a country where the minimum wage remains under Rs 32,000 and nearly 40% of the population lives in poverty, Starlink is not a tool for digital inclusion—it is a luxury service for elites and multinational corporations.

This pricing structure not only marginalizes the common citizen but also threatens to fragment the digital access ecosystem. Multinational businesses, diplomatic missions, and high-net-worth individuals might choose Starlink for its speed and autonomy, thereby diverting revenue from domestic ISPs. In response, local operators could be forced to cut prices unsustainably, reduce workforce expenditures, or halt expansion into unprofitable regions. Over time, this could lead to layoffs, service deterioration, and stagnation in local innovation.

Starlink’s entry creates an uneven playing field, as it neither contributes to the Universal Service Fund nor pays standard regulatory taxes, while avoiding reliance on Pakistani-owned infrastructure. Operating with lower overhead, it earns in U.S. dollars and remits profits abroad, making the system exploitative without corrective tariffs or regulatory parity. Pakistan’s digital strategy prioritizes localisation of services, data, personnel, and investment, with domestic operators bound by storage, lawful intercept, and emergency compliance. In contrast, Starlink’s foreign-operated infrastructure routes data through global servers beyond Pakistani oversight, undermining digital sovereignty and exposing the country to potential cyber-vulnerabilities.

Telecom industry experts have voiced these concerns repeatedly in regulatory forums. At recent meetings of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, members questioned the viability of allowing a dollar-denominated service to enter the Pakistani market when the country is already facing external account pressure. Pakistan’s telecom sector is one of the few that generates revenue in local currency while reducing import dependency. Introducing Starlink threatens to reverse this trend, increasing demand for dollar outflows and undermining the State Bank’s financial stabilization efforts.

Furthermore, the expansion of Starlink could diminish investor confidence in the local telecom industry. In recent years, telecom companies have attracted significant foreign direct investment (FDI) due to their long-term infrastructure plans and stable regulatory environment. However, the perception of unfair competition from an unregulated global entity may deter future investment and lead existing stakeholders to scale back their operations. This would be especially damaging at a time when the government is trying to encourage technology-sector investment through special economic zones and public-private partnership incentives. Reliance on satellite-based connectivity reduces national resilience, as fiber-optic and terrestrial infrastructure—though capital intensive—is domestically owned, maintained, and adaptable to national needs. Satellite services, however, depend on foreign providers, leaving Pakistan vulnerable to policy disputes, service suspensions, or price hikes, creating digital dependency contrary to technological self-reliance. Starlink’s expanding satellite constellation also contributes to space debris and orbital congestion, contradicting Pakistan’s commitments under the UN Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space and potentially harming its standing in global space governance. Local operators further warn of signal interference, as satellite transmissions in shared or adjacent frequency bands may disrupt older or less protected rural networks. The PTA has yet to provide a technical assessment of Starlink’s integration with national spectrum and its ability to avoid interference.

Pakistan must adopt a cautious, strategic approach, withholding operational licensing until a comprehensive impact assessment—covering economic, technical, security, and diplomatic factors—is completed. Regulatory frameworks should include satellite-specific provisions on taxation, data localization, emergency protocols, and service parity with local operators. Conditional licensing could restrict Starlink to non-commercial rural educational institutions, research bodies, and disaster-prone regions lacking viable terrestrial options, ensuring developmental benefits without market distortion or economic risk.

A broader national dialogue on foreign tech dependency is essential, involving policymakers, telecom representatives, civil society, and academics to establish guiding principles for foreign participation in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. A national digital sovereignty charter could protect local enterprises, ensure fair competition, and safeguard user data while enabling global connectivity and innovation.

While Starlink promises technological advancement, its unregulated entry risks undermining local telecom growth, deepening digital inequality, and weakening national control over critical infrastructure. Sustainable development—not short-term convenience—must guide policy, ensuring Pakistan’s digital future is built by, and for, its own people.

—The writer is a dedicated expert in international affairs, diplomacy and interfaith dialogue. He serves as Head of Internationalization at Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development (GSISD).