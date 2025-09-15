Punjab boards class 12 results 2025 update: 3 methods to check marks

LAHORE – All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are all set to declare the intermediate part 2 or class 12th results for first annual examination 2025 on Thursday (September 18).
Thousands of students appeared in annual exams for FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com earlier this year and now they are waiting for the results anxiously as their decisions about future study path hinge upon the scores they achieve in intermediate part II.
The Class 12 results announced by Punjab Boards hold great significance for students, as they mark a major academic milestone.
These results determine eligibility for admission into universities and professional colleges, shaping future career paths.
High scores can open doors to scholarships and prestigious institutions, while also boosting students’ confidence. For many, it is a reflection of years of hard work and dedication.
There are three major ways to check the intermediate part 2 results when they are announced by the boards.
Check Inter Part 2 Results via Website
Students can check their intermediate part 2 or FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part 2 results through official websites of their respective educational boards. Following is the list of the boards:
BISE Lahore
BISE Faisalabad
BISE Gujranwala
BISE Multan
BISE DG Khan
BISE Rawalpindi
BISE Sargodha
BISE Bahawalpur
BISE Sahiwal
Check Class 12 Results via SMS
Students can get their annual results for intermediate part II by sending SMS to a dedicated code. Following is the complete list of SMS code for all nine BISE in Punjab:
BISE Lahore: 800291
BISE Gujranwala: 800299
BISE Rawalpindi: 800296
BISE Multan: 800293
BISE Sahiwal: 800292
BISE Faisalabad: 800240
BISE Sargodha: 800290
BISE DG Khan: 800295
BISE Bahawalpur: 800298
Students can check their results by sending their roll number to the SMS codes of their respective boards
Results through Gazette
The third way to check the results is gazette, which is issued by the boards on the result day. You can also download the complete copy of gazette to find the results in case you forget your roll number.