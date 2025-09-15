Punjab boards class 12 results 2025 update: 3 methods to check marks

LAHORE – All nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab are all set to declare the intermediate part 2 or class 12th results for first annual examination 2025 on Thursday (September 18).

Thousands of students appeared in annual exams for FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com earlier this year and now they are waiting for the results anxiously as their decisions about future study path hinge upon the scores they achieve in intermediate part II.

The Class 12 results announced by Punjab Boards hold great significance for students, as they mark a major academic milestone.

These results determine eligibility for admission into universities and professional colleges, shaping future career paths.

High scores can open doors to scholarships and prestigious institutions, while also boosting students’ confidence. For many, it is a reflection of years of hard work and dedication.

There are three major ways to check the intermediate part 2 results when they are announced by the boards.

Check Inter Part 2 Results via Website

Students can check their intermediate part 2 or FA, FSC, ICS or I.Com part 2 results through official websites of their respective educational boards. Following is the list of the boards:

BISE Lahore

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Gujranwala

BISE Multan

BISE DG Khan

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Sargodha

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sahiwal

Check Class 12 Results via SMS

Students can get their annual results for intermediate part II by sending SMS to a dedicated code. Following is the complete list of SMS code for all nine BISE in Punjab:

BISE Lahore: 800291

BISE Gujranwala: 800299

BISE Rawalpindi: 800296

BISE Multan: 800293

BISE Sahiwal: 800292

BISE Faisalabad: 800240

BISE Sargodha: 800290

BISE DG Khan: 800295

BISE Bahawalpur: 800298

Students can check their results by sending their roll number to the SMS codes of their respective boards

Results through Gazette

The third way to check the results is gazette, which is issued by the boards on the result day. You can also download the complete copy of gazette to find the results in case you forget your roll number.