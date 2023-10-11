The Ministry of Vice and Virtue claims that the number of vices [a religious term for sins/crimes or any act against Islamic Sharia] in Kabul’s wedding halls has dropped to zero.

Speaking at a gathering in Kabul that was attended by government officials, clerics, members of the ministry and common Afghans, the acting minister of Vice and Virtue said virtue in wedding halls was now “100 percent” ensured.

“Thank God, currently in the 150 wedding halls of Kabul, the scale of vice has been reduced to zero while the scale of virtue is hundred percent ensured,” said Khalid Hanafi, the acting Minister of Vice and Virtue.

Sarajudin Haqqani, the acting minister of Interior, at the gathering said that members of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue should behave gently while dealing with common Afghans.

The acting minister said that Afghans should not be ungrateful of having the current government.

“We respectfully ask the employees of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue to eliminate the fear of the people for the ministry’s employees by meeting with Imams, society leaders and clerics,” said Sarajudin Haqqani, the acting Minister of Interior.

In the meantime, the Kabul governor expressed the Islamic Emirate’s support for Palestinians against Israel.

“People of Afghanistan and the Islamic Emirate are concerned about the current situation of Palestine, and the Islamic Emirate expresses its support for the Palestinians,” said Muhammad Qasim Khalid, the Kabul governor.

The Kabul residents have some requests from the Islamic Emirate.

“When someone is referring to government administrations to lodge a complaint, he is asked to make contact while the complainer has no contact and connection with government officials,” said a society leader in Kabul.

Over three thousand people had taken part in the gathering, among them religious scholars, employees of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, society leaders of Kabul, representatives of the private sector, representatives of Kabul’s districts and local officials of Kabul.