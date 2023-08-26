JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has introduced a new temporary work visa keeping in view an increase in demand for short-term employees in the kingdom.

Previously, Saudi Arabia provided work visit visa, which has some limitation as it was issued for only technical and specific roles. However, the new temporary work visa has broad spectrum while process to obtain it has also been simplified.

A private person who deals in visas calls it a game changer for Saudi Arabia and people coming to the country.

HOW To Obtain Temporary Work Visa

The process for obtaining the temporary Work Visa is easier for international workers as compare to prior work visit visa.

For this, an entity, which is registered in Saudi Arabia, will sponsor the visa to a person required for short-term employment.

The entity must be a “Saudi commercial or Saudi entity, either a single merchant in Saudi Arabia, a branch of a company, or an independent company itself; it must be distinct”.

An individual could not apply for it directly as it is sponsored by the Saudi entities.

Validity of Temporary Work Visa

The visa is initially valid for a year, however, the company can get it extended by up to 90 days at a time during the year.