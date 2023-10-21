The commander of the Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General HLVM Liyanage on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters [GHQ] in Rawalpindi, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations [ISPR], during the meeting matters of professional interest and ways for enhancing bilateral defence ties were discussed.

The Sri Lankan army chief praised the Pakistan Army for its professionalism and successes in ongoing operations for bringing peace and stability in the region.

In return, COAS Munir acknowledged the historic relations Sri Lanka had with Pakistan and its armed forces, particularly in the fields of defence and training cooperation.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary will also witness the passing out parade at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul on Saturday.

Earlier on his arrival at the GHQ, the Commander of the Sri Lankan Army laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.