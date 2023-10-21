Israel levelled a northern Gaza district on Friday after giving families a half-hour warning to escape, and hit an Orthodox Christian church where others had been sheltering, as it made clear that a command to invade Gaza was expected soon.

More than 3,785 Palestinians have been killed including more than 1,500 children, Palestinian officials say. The UN says more than a million have been made homeless.

Desperately needed international aid piled near Gaza, with Palestinians in dire need of food and water after relentless bombing by Israel, still reeling from the bloodiest attack in its history.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the group launched an attack from the Gaza Strip on October 7

In response, Israeli warplanes have levelled entire city blocks in Gaza in preparation for a ground invasion they say is coming soon.

The United Nations says more than one million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced and that the humanitarian situation is worsening by the day, with no green light yet to send in the trucks lined up at the border.

A picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot shows smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike. PHOTO: Reuters

Medicine, water purifiers and blankets were being unloaded at El Arish airport near Gaza, an AFP reporter saw, with Ahmed Ali, head of the Egyptian Red Crescent, saying he was getting “two to three planes of aid a day”.