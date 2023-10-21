Our Correspondent Xinjiang

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Friday that now was the time to further the friendship between Pakistan and China.

“In Pakistan, we say a good neighbour is a treasure. In this regard, we are very fortunate to have China as a good brother, good neighbour, good partner and a good friend.

“Now is the time to further strengthen this friendship. Together, let us chart a new course of peace, prosperity and win-win development,” Kakar said. He made the remarks while addressing students and faculty at Xinjiang University in China’s Urumqi.

“Our time tested ties have remained unaffected by vicissitudes of time. In Pakistan, we have a complete consensus across the political spectrum about the […] of Pak-China friendship for the progress and prosperity of our two countries, and regional peace and development,” he said.

“We view our ties with China from a strategic long-term perspective. In the ever-changing global landscape, China-Pakistan friendship is a constant and would always remain so,” he said.

“Building upon the success of our political ties, the two countries have placed special focus on our economic partnership manifested in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he said.

Kakar said that CPEC was a “true example” of the Belt and Road Initiative’s stated objectives. “It has helped us upgrade our transport and communication network, address energy shortages and develop Gwadar port in the province of Balochistan,” he said.

The premier said that CPEC projects had not only stimulated economic growth but had also improved the lives and the livelihood of Pakistani citizens while also enhancing regional connectivity.

Kakar then referred to a speech given by Xi last year about making Xinjiang the frontier of Belt and Road connectivity. “This announcement by President Xi was a recognition of Xinjiang’s historical role as a hub of connectivity as part of the ancient Silk Road,” he said.