Sri Lanka govt assumes control of cricket board, forms interim committee

COLOMBO – The government of Sri Lanka on Wednesday took over the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and announced a nine-member interim committee to oversee reforms.

An official statement made it clear that all administrative powers of the cricket board have been temporarily transferred to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with immediate effect.

The move comes in the wake of Sri Lanka’s disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which it co-hosted with India earlier this year.

Former investment banker and opposition figure Eran Wickramaratne has been appointed to head the interim setup. The panel also includes prominent former cricketers such as Kumar Sangakkara, Sidath Wettimuny and Roshan Mahanama.

The ministry stated that the interim body has been tasked with addressing governance issues within the board and introducing structural improvements to strengthen the sport’s administration.

SLC, regarded as the country’s most financially powerful sports institution, has faced repeated criticism over allegations of corruption and mismanagement. Earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had suspended Sri Lanka for two months during 2023–24, citing concerns over political interference in cricket affairs.

The latest development follows the resignation of SLC president Shammi Silva along with the entire executive committee a day before the government’s intervention.