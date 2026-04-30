Passport delivery time reduced by 7 days in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that normal passports will now be issued within 14 days, reducing the previous processing time of 21 days.

The minister chaired a meeting to review the passport system and directed authorities to enhance the doorstep delivery service, ensuring faster and more efficient service for citizens.

During the meeting, Naqvi instructed officials to finalize the launch of the business passport and implement a fully cashless system in all passport offices within 15 days.

The interior minister stated that the cashless would eliminate middlemen and provide a smoother, more transparent service for applicants.

He further stressed the importance of establishing a dedicated passport authority to streamline operations and improve the overall passport issuance process in the country.

Separately, a high-level meeting was chaired by Director General Immigration and Passport, Muhammad Ali Randhawa to discuss steps to upgrade passport and immigration system.

Officials provided a detailed briefing on ongoing efforts to modernize the existing framework through digital transformation.

According to the briefing, authorities are working to make the entire passport and immigration process fully digital.

This shift is expected to streamline procedures, reduce delays, and minimize manual intervention, ultimately ensuring faster and more reliable services for citizens.

A key feature of the initiative is the establishment of a modern digital complaint center. This platform will allow citizens to report issues, ask questions, and submit complaints through an online application. The goal is to ensure immediate response and resolution of public concerns, enhancing accountability within the system.