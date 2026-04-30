Heatwave grips upper, central Sindh; Karachi to remain hot and humid

KARACHI – A severe heatwave has intensified across upper and central districts of Sindh, leaving residents struggling with extreme weather conditions, while Karachi continues to experience hot and humid conditions.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a heatwave alert, warning that the prevailing conditions are likely to persist until May 3 in several parts of the province.

According to the department, daytime temperatures in districts including Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sanghar, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur are expected to remain 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

Meteorologists warned that the prolonged spell of intense heat could pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups, urging citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.

In Karachi, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid over the next two days. However, a slight shift is forecast on Saturday, when conditions may turn hot and dry accompanied by relatively stronger winds.

The PMD further stated that maximum temperatures in Karachi on Friday and Saturday could rise up to 38 degrees Celsius, adding to discomfort for residents already dealing with high humidity levels.

The local authorities have advised people to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, and limit outdoor activities, especially during the daytime, as the heatwave continues to affect large parts of the province.