JOHANNESBURG – More than 70 people have been killed, and several injured while others are missing after huge fire swept through a downtown building located in Johannesburg’s Marshalltown.

Around 200 people were said to be inside the dilapidated building when the fire started on Thursday. The premise is said to be a place for squatters who lived in dangerous conditions amid the housing crisis in the country’s largest city.

The local authorities started probe to find the cause behind the blaze, while rescuers completed the evacuation process. Police, fire fighters started recovery operation as the fire was doused.

South African media hints that the death toll would likely rise, and it was not immediately clear what caused the fire as the residential building was abandoned previously but was inhabited some time back.

Pictures and footage aired online show huge flames engulfing the lower floor of premises and dozens of locals standing outside.