ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday suspended a three-year sentence handed down by a trial court to the PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri, announced the verdict on a petition filed by the PTI chief against his conviction and sentence in the case by a district and sessions court.

In a short verdict, the bench said Imran Khan’s plea against his conviction and sentence had been approved. It also ordered the immediate release of the former prime minister from the Attock Jail, where he has been detained since August 5, on bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

Earlier this month, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar had sentenced Khan to a three-year in jail and imposed a fine of Rs100,000, after finding him guilty of not declaring the state gifts in his asset declarations.

The former premier, who has been disqualified for five years from holding any public office due to the conviction, was arrested in Lahore soon after the trial court’s verdict.

However, the PTI chief challenged the verdict in the high court and sought his release and suspension of the conviction in the Toshakhana case.

On Monday, the IHC’s division bench wrapped up the proceedings on the Imran Khan’s plea and reserved the verdict.

Before the conclusion of proceedings, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Amjad Pervaiz presented his arguments and opposed the petitions filed by the PTI chief.

The PTI had sought the suspension of his conviction by the sessions court, and requested the court to declare both the conviction and sentence in the case as illegal.

It had also requested the court to acquit the deposed prime minister in the case, contending that the ECP’s complaint for criminal proceedings against him was inadmissible.

The IHC chief justice said he will issue a detailed verdict later.

Shehbaz Sharif Criticises Verdict

PML-N President and former prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has expressed concerns over the verdict of suspending of Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case.

Taking to social media platform X, he said the sentence has been suspended, not terminated. “Chief Justice’s [Umar Ata Bandial] message of “Good to see you” and “Wishing you good luck” have reached Islamabad High Court,” he took a jibe while referring the Supreme Court’s order of releasing the PTI chief earlier year in a corruption case.

He said the decision is known to everyone before it is announced, adding that it was a moment of concern for the judicial system.

A monitoring judge was appointed to ensure the punishment of Nawaz Sharif, he said, adding that the IHC chief justice himself became a monitoring judge to save the PTI chief.

لاڈلے کی سزا معطل ہوئی ہے ختم نہیں ہوئی۔ چیف جسٹس کا "گُڈ ٹو سی یو" اور "وشنگ یو گڈ لک" کا پیغام اسلاآباد ہائی کورٹ تک پہنچ گیا۔ فیصلہ آنے سے پہلے ہی سب کو پتہ ہو کہ فیصلہ کیا ہوگا تو یہ نظام عدل کے لئے لمحہ فکریہ ہونا چاہیے ۔ اعلی عدلیہ سے واضح پیغام مل جائے تو ماتحت عدالت یہ نہ… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 29, 2023

“This role of justice system will be written in the dark chapter of history,” he said, adding that a system that undermined the justice is not acceptable.

The law is helpless in front of a man who has sold the state gift, Shehbaz Sharif said.

Cipher Case Remand

The IHC ruling will not bring any immediate relief to Imran Khan as a special court has approved his judicial remand till August 30 in a case related to controversial US cipher.

The special court, which was established under the Official Secrets Act, has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present the suspect before court on Aug 30. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the Attock jail superintendent.