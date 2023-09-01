Mammoth rallies were taken out in Muzaffarabad, Bagh and other areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, to pay tribute to the icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani on his second martyrdom anniversary.

Hurriyat leaders Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Zahid Safi, Nazir Ahmed and others led a rally at Lal Chowk, Upper Adda in Muzaffarabad. Apart from various political, religious and social organizations, a large number of office-bearers of Tehreek Shabab-ul-Muslimeen, students wing and youth participated in the rally.

On the occasion, the speakers paid homage to Syed Ali Gilani for his sacrifices for the freedom movement. They said that Syed Ali Gilani remained steadfast like a rock on the principled and historical stance on the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The speakers said despite all the brutal tactics, India could not succeed in removing Syed Ali Gilani from his position. The veteran leader died in the custody of the Indian police and the Indian soldiers were afraid of his body and due to this fear, he was buried in the darkness of the night with a curfew in the entire territory, they said.

They said that Syed Ali Gilani was a symbol of steadfastness against oppression and tyranny who dedicated his life for the Kashmir freedom struggle.

The participants of the rally raised high-pitched slogans in favour of Syed Ali Gilani and freedom and against India.

Pasban Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir also organized a rally at Burhan Muzaffar Wani Shaheed Chowk in Muzaffarabad to remember Syed Ali Gilani on his martyrdom anniversary.