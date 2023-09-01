The meeting under the Chairmanship of the Governor regarding the financial resources of the universities of the province, research commercialization and getting the universities out of financial deficit was held here on Friday.

In the meeting, various aspects including commercialization of universities, making links with industries and imparting education to students equipped with modern technology were discussed in detail. Universities will have to pay special attention to modern and market-based research to face future challenges, the Governor said.

The Vice-Chancellor should try to include the universities of the province in the global ranking, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said that universities must pay special attention to modern and market-based research to face future challenges.

Ending the financial problems of the universities is their first priority, the Governor said. It is very sad to see the current financial situation of the universities, despite the government assistance, all the government universities of the province are suffering from a financial deficit, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

“We all have to jointly play a role to get the universities out of these difficulties and move towards improvement and most of the responsibility falls on the vice chancellors and management of the university to minimize the costs and increase the resources,” he added.

Find alternative ways to create links with industries and commercialize research so that universities can stand on their own feet, the Governor said, while addressing a meeting held regarding financial resources of universities, research commercialization and bringing universities out of financial deficit.

In the meeting, Caretaker Provincial Education Minister Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, University of Peshawar, Agricultural University of Peshawar, Institute of Management Sciences and Pak-Austria Haripur University, Director ORIC and Director QEC, Higher Education were present in the meeting.

The representatives of the Commission and Department of Higher Education and the concerned authorities including Principal Secretary Mazhar Arshad participated. In the meeting, various aspects were discussed in detail, including commercialization of universities, making links with industries and providing education to students equipped with modern technology. Issues related to increasing the revenue of universities were also discussed in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the Governor said that the financial situation of the universities is so bad that all the universities will be in total loss for the next two years, and the universities will have to take concrete steps to stand on their own feet.

Universities should be taken towards commercialization and links should be made with industries so that universities conduct research and industries implement this research, which will bring financial benefit to both universities and industries, the Governor said.