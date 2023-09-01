Former information minister and spokesman of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that dollar disaster and petrol bomb has broken the backbone of economy. “Economy is at verge of collapse due to depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.”In a statement issued on Friday, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that at present, the petrol prices and US dollar at all timehighy in the history of country.

She said that recent increase in prices of petroleum products would further add to inflation enhancing the miseries of the masses who were already in the grip of multifaceted crises. Repeated calls for protests and shutter down strikes demand instant action to bring the situation under control, she added.

The IPP spokesperson said that wheel-jam and shutter down strikes illustrate the frustration of the business community. She warned that the situation could turn worst if immediate measures were not taken to bring betterment.—INP