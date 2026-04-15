South Asian Championship 2026: Pakistan Ju-Jitsu team returns after historic 22-medal haul

KARACHI – Pakistan’s Ju-Jitsu team has returned home to a warm reception after securing a total of 22 medals at the South Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship 2026 held in Sri Lanka.

At Karachi Airport, the national athletes were welcomed with enthusiastic slogans, flower petals, and garlands. Supporters and officials gathered at the arrival terminal, chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” as the team arrived following their historic performance.

According to the details, Pakistan won 12 gold medals, 5 silver medals, and several bronze medals at the regional championship, marking one of the country’s strongest performances in the event.

Young athletes played a key role in the success, with standout performances from Zunaira Zulfikar Ali, Sundas Ali, Rishal Khan, Muhammad Abdullah Ali, and Ibad-ur-Rehman. They particularly excelled in the Under-16 and Under-18 categories, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s overall medal tally.

Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation Founder and President Khaleel Ahmed Khan, along with Secretary General Tariq Ali, lauded the athletes for their dedication and performance. They said the players’ hard work and commitment had brought honour to the country and helped raise Pakistan’s flag at the international level.