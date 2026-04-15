Fiza Ali reacts to criticism over viral video

LAHORE – Former model, actor and television host Fiza Ali has responded to criticism over a viral clip from her morning show, clarifying that the moment involving her husband was misunderstood and circulated without full context.

Taking to Instagram stories, Fiza Ali described the incident as a spontaneous and lighthearted interaction that was never meant to offend anyone. She stressed that no inappropriate intent was involved and reaffirmed her commitment to maintaining professionalism and respect for her audience.

The clip, which aired during a recent episode of her programme, showed her husband Ejaz Khan making a surprise appearance. During the segment, he playfully lifted Ali over his shoulder while their young daughter, present in the studio, reacted with amusement.

Following the broadcast, the video quickly spread across social media, drawing mixed reactions. While many viewers treated the moment humorously, others criticised it as unsuitable for a television programme.

Among the critics, Hina Parvez Butt, Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, termed the incident “regrettable” and expressed concern over its potential impact on viewers, particularly younger audiences.

Responding to the backlash, Ali maintained that the clip was being judged in isolation and did not represent the overall nature or intent of her show. She stated that she has consistently upheld professional standards throughout her career and remains aware of her responsibilities as a public figure.

In a subsequent post, Ali indicated that she would refrain from further explanation, noting that situations are often misinterpreted despite clarification. She added that she intends to focus on her personal life and professional commitments moving forward.

The controversy comes amid ongoing online discussions about Ali’s on-screen content. In recent weeks, she drew attention after featuring social media personality Dr Nabiha on her show to discuss personal marital issues, which sparked debate among viewers. Shortly afterwards, her marriage and certain on-screen appearances also became a topic of discussion, with social media users continuing to scrutinise her content.