ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent reshuffle in the country’s bureaucracy, the federal government has appointed Zahoor Ahmed as Additional Secretary (In-charge), Information and Broadcasting Division.

A notification issued by cabinet division stated that Zahoor Ahmed, a BS-2I officer of Secretariat Group, who is currently serving in the Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (In-charge), Information and Broadcasting Division.

The senior official has been directed to take charge with immediate effect.

Zahoor Ahmed is a seasoned officer who served in coveted roles in his decorated career.

He was among several bureaucrats who were promoted to Grade 21, the penultimate top attainable rank for civil servants in career.