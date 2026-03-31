Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 clash washed out

Islamabad United versus Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 clash was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield following heavy rains.

The rain started around one hour before the scheduled time for the toss and continued till 7 pm. The ground staff covered the pitch and square to avoid seepage of water in the playing area.

A burst of heavy rains caused the accumulation of water on covers and in the outfield. Though there was no rain after that, the match could not be started due to the wet outfield.

As the cut-off time approached, on-field umpires announced calling off the match and the two teams secured one point each. Peshawar Zalmi had won their first match while Islamabad United were on the losing side in their opening game.

Islamabad United Squad: Shadab Khan (c), Salman Irshad, Andries Gous, Devon Conway, Faheem Ashraf, Mehran Mumtaz, Mark Chapman, Nisar Ahmed, Mir Hamza Sajjad, Sameen Gul, Sameer Minhas, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Dipendra Singh Airee, Mohammad Faiq, Mohsin Riaz, Chris Green and Mohammad Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad: Babar Azam (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Ali Raza, Aaron Hardie, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Abdul Subhan, Tanzid Hasan, Michael Bracewell, Kusal Mendis, Iftikhar Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Kashif Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani, Farhan Yousuf, Brian Bennett, Mohammad Basit and Shoriful Islam.