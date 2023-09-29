Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Thursday extended heartfelt felicitations to the People’s Republic of China and its citizens on the occasion of their 74th National Day.

Solangi extended the felicitation during a special ceremony hosted by the Embassy of China in Pakistan to commemorate its 74th National Day.

On the occasion, Minister Murtaza Solangi highlighted the enduring bond of friendship between Pakistan and China, acknowledging China’s unwavering support to his country during its challenging times.

He lauded China for its remarkable journey of development, which, over the course of 74 years, had steered its people out of darkness and led them to an era of progress and prosperity. The minister said China had achieved substantial progress in areas of economy, science, technology, social development, national unity, and border defence.

He emphasized that China’s emergence as a global economic power was a testament to the dedication and efforts of its people.

Solangi commended China’s presentation of its development and prosperity plan at the world stage, which had garnered respect and admiration across the globe.

He said China’s development and prosperity plan underscored the nation’s steadfast commitment to the principles of “shared prosperity and shared development.”

The level of development, China achieved during the last 74 years, had the potential to benefit not only Pakistan but also neighbouring countries in the region, he added.He said the cherished journey of friendship between Pakistan and China would continue to thrive and strengthen in the same spirit.