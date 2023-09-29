Zubair Qureshi

The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Islamabad on Thursday organized a book launching ceremony of Prof DrHumaBaqai’s recently released book titled ‘Collected Works on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy’.

A lively discussion preceded the book launch and the participants complimented the author for putting together a much needed addition to the discourse on Pakistan’s foreign relations and some of the most pertinent nuances of security policy.

Pakistan’s former Ambassador to China NaghmanaHashmi congratulated DrBaqai on the publication of her book. She said that the book was an excellent resource to understand the recent developments in foreign affairs and offered a detailed analysis of the geopolitical, geo-economic and geo-strategic developments that affected Pakistan. Ambassador NadeemRiyaz, congratulated Prof DrBaqai and said that not only the book was a timely contribution but its most laudable aspect was its readability.

Senator MushahidHussainSayed said that the essence of Prof DrBaqai’s book was that it had been written with an open mind without any pre-conceived notions and that it sought truth from facts instead of mere opinions.

He further added that the era covered in the book was extremely significant as the instances quoted therein revealed absence of institutionalized decision-making as a major underlying factor behind poor policy-making over the years.

Senior Journalist ZahidHussain commented that Prof DrBaqai had produced a seminal book capturing the past six years of international relations that had witnessed some monumental developments.