As the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal dawned, Pakistan has come alive with vibrant celebrations in honor of Eid Miladun Nabi, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, slated for September 29.

The devout across the country have embarked on adorning mosques, homes, and businesses with resplendent lights, creating a captivating atmosphere. In the bustling Industrial Area, Sector I-9, industrialists have not only adorned their business establishments but also illuminated the roadsides with an array of colorful lights, lending a picturesque charm to the surroundings.

Government buildings, following an annual tradition, have been aglow with radiant lights in preparation for the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, the date observed for this revered occasion. In recognition of the significance of Eid Miladun Nabi, both the federal and provincial governments have officially declared September 29 as a public holiday, marking it as a day of traditional and religious reverence.

In anticipation of the festivities, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration, Islamabad Police, and Islamabad Traffic Police have devised stringent security and traffic plans to ensure the smooth progress of rallies in the federal capital and its adjacent areas during the celebration of Eid Miladun Nabi. This proactive approach would maintain peace and security throughout the commemorations.

Speaking to APP, Muhammad Amir Attari, a Public Relations Officer of Dawat-e-Islami in Islamabad, shared details of the grand celebrations planned for this auspicious occasion. He disclosed that numerous rallies would be organized, commencing from various sectors and suburban areas of the federal capital, as a tribute to the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him.

The main march, orchestrated by Dawat-e-Islami in the federal capital, would commence from Jamea Masjid Faizan-e-Madina, Sector G-11 Markaz, following Friday Prayer. It would culminate at the same venue with Magrib Prayer, accompanied by supplications for Pakistan’s peace, progress, prosperity, security, and sovereignty.

Amir Attari emphasized that these rallies, in commemoration of Eid Miladun Nabi, would not be confined to Pakistan alone but would resonate across the world, demonstrating heartfelt reverence for the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him under the banner of Dawat-e-Islami.

He also noted the substantial investment in the decoration of Faizan-e-Madina, Islamabad, with captivating lights. Furthermore, he highlighted that Mehfil-e-Milad (gatherings to celebrate the birth of the Prophet) and Seerat Conferences were being held nationwide to shed light on the exemplary life of the Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him and to inspire believers to follow His noble path, ultimately contributing to the betterment