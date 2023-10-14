Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has expressed confidence that upcoming general elections will be held at the end of January.

Referring to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the minister said the final list of constituencies will be finalized on 30th of next month and the election date will be announced around this time.

It is clearly mentioned in the Election Act 2017 that all the parties will be given at least 54 days which is about two months for election campaigns so it is hoped that the elections will be held at the end of January.