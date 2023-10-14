Security forces killed six terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation in Mir Ali North Waziristan district on Saturday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said that Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in Mir Ali and killed six terrorists, whereas, Pakistan Army soldier Sipoy Abdul Hakim was martyred after fighting valiantly.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent citizens.