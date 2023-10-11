Lahore: Hassan Ali has become top trend on the social media after he showed excellent performance in a crucial win match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The fans and the followers are praising the fast pacer for proving himself as a great bowler at the time when Pakistan needed him. Even the fellow cricketers also lauded Hassan Ali for his exceptional bowling.

Hasan Ali made a four-wicket haul after Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan. He only 71 runs in ten overs and won hearts of his fans.

Twitteratis took to X formally known as Twitter to pay tribute to the pacer, saying that his four wickets restricted Sri Lanka from crossing 370 runs that seemed.

Syed Imtasal Shah wrote, “”Alhamdulillah, another standout performance by Hassan Ali, taking 4 wickets at the time when Sri Lanka was looking to cross 370! Congratulations, Pakistan.” Brilliant batting Abdullah & Rizwan. #PAKvSL #WorldCup2023,”.

Mohammad Hafeez, the all-rounder who is also called professor by his fans, said, “Saud Shakeel,Hassan Ali & Abdullah Shafique are doing exceptionally well in this World Cup so far who actually were not in plans of the brain trust. Interesting 🤔 #CWC23,”.

Lahore Qalandars also took to X to appreciate Hassan Ali by sharing his photo in action. It wrote, “I’m not done yet,”.

Another Twitterati said, “On this road pitch conceded 71 runs in 10 overs and took 4 crucial wickets as well. Well bowled HASSAN ALI,”.

In an epic showdown on Tuesday in Hyderabad, Pakistan’s dynamic duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique delivered sensational centuries, propelling their team to a historic triumph by successfully chasing down the highest target ever set in a World Cup match. Pakistan clinched a remarkable six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka.

Despite facing the adversity of leg cramps, Mohammad Rizwan showcased unwavering determination and incredible skill as he amassed an unbeaten score of 131 runs from 121 balls. Abdullah Shafique matched his performance with a well-crafted innings, contributing 113 runs off 103 deliveries. Their partnership became the backbone of Pakistan’s awe-inspiring chase, culminating in a total of 346 runs in 48.2 overs. This victory not only secured Pakistan’s second consecutive win in the tournament but also bolstered their confidence as they look forward to a crucial encounter against India in Ahmedabad this Saturday.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had set a formidable target of 344-9, largely thanks to brilliant centuries by Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama.