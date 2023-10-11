Staff Report

LAHORE- Helmet is now must for every bike rider as the Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the authorities concerned to impose Rs2000 fine upon the violators.

The order will be implemented across the province. The order, issued by Justice Shahid Kareem of the Lahore High Court, addressed various concerns from concerned citizens, including a petitioner namely Haroon Farooq.

Among the key provisions of the written order are penalties for individuals who fail to wear helmets while riding motorcycles across Punjab.

Those found in violation of this safety measure will be subject to a 2,000-rupee fine. The court also addressed the issue of water conservation and imposed a 5,000-rupee fine for individuals who wash their cars at home, in a bid to promote water-saving practices.

The court order further demonstrated a commitment to monitoring and enforcing these regulations by instructing the Dolphin Police to oversee their implementation.

In the quest to enhance environmental conservation and urban planning, the court also ordered to impose fine of Rs5,000 upon those who park their vehicles on green belts.

Simultaneously, the order highlights the intention to establish additional green belts within the city. The court also ruled that no project initiated by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) may commence without prior approval from it.

Furthermore, the LDA has been directed to seek guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency to ensure that development projects adhere to environmental standards.

The Lahore High Court’s order takes a comprehensive approach, addressing air pollution concerns by emphasizing strict action against those responsible for emitting black smoke from older vehicles. Officials who fail to take action against such emissions would face criminal charges.

Additionally, the order included measures to protect and preserve older trees, further underscoring the court’s commitment to environmental conservation.