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Golfer Tiger Woods arrested in Florida over alleged traffic incident

By Web Desk|Mar 28, 2026 |Updated 6 months ago
Golfer Tiger Woods Arrested In Florida Over Alleged Traffic Incident

FLORIDA – Professional golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in Florida in connection with a road traffic incident involving alleged property damage, the local media reported on Saturday.

The authorities said Woods is accused of causing damage following a collision involving his vehicle and a truck. He is also alleged to have failed to comply with required post-incident tests.

The law enforcement officials stated that the incident occurred when Woods’ vehicle attempted to overtake a truck at high speed, resulting in a collision with a trailer being towed by the truck. A local sheriff confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.

Golfer Tiger Woods Arrested In Florida Over Alleged Traffic Incident

The officials further reported that Woods was driving a dark-colored Land Rover at high speed when the collision took place. The truck driver said he was turning into a driveway on a two-lane road when he noticed Woods approaching from behind and attempting to pass at the last moment. In an effort to avoid a serious crash, the driver swerved, but contact still occurred, causing Woods’ SUV to roll onto its side. He was able to exit the vehicle through a window.

The local authorities added that the initial on-scene assessments did not indicate alcohol impairment, although investigators suggested the possibility of medication or other substances.

Woods reportedly cooperated with a breath test, and no medications were found inside his vehicle.

However, the details regarding formal charges and any subsequent legal proceedings have not yet been disclosed.

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