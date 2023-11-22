Raza Naqvi Attock

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has sufficient gas to overcome the low pressure of the suigas throughout the region, including Islamabad, Attock, Wah, Taxila, Fateh Jang, Murree, and Kahuta during the sizzling season of winter, said a spokesperson of the SNGPL on Wednesday. A spokesperson Shahid Akram said that to address the issue of low gas pressure in the Islamabad region, the company is connecting multiple large-diameter pipelines to the system. He said that regional complaint centres are operating 24/7 to swiftly resolve consumer complaints.

He said, that due to the rapid response of these area complaint centres, individual and area complaints have substantially decreased in the region, and valued consumers are enjoying the facility at normal pressures. He further said that a “Situation Room” had been established at the regional office I-9 Islamabad for monitoring gas pressures and resolving complaints through dedicated teams.